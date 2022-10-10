ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Comments / 1

WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis speaks at Cape Coral Police Department

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cape Coral Police Department at 10:15 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore. Watch below or click here.
CAPE CORAL, FL
usf.edu

Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County

A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Englewood, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
bshsnews.com

Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida

Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

32 Lee County schools ready to reopen on Wednesday

The Lee County school district announced that 32 schools will reopen on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. The Sanibel School *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. HIGH SCHOOLS. Cape Coral High. Dunbar High. East Lee County High. Estero High School.
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL

