Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis speaks at Cape Coral Police Department
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cape Coral Police Department at 10:15 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore. Watch below or click here.
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
bshsnews.com
Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida
Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees
The I-Team has learned Hurricane Ian has made some retirees question whether the risks and the rising costs of a Florida lifestyle are worth it.
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday
More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
WINKNEWS.com
School District of Lee County opening temporary student enrollment offices
The School District of Lee County is opening temporary student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. Lee County schools say the satellite offices will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance. The district...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
32 Lee County schools ready to reopen on Wednesday
The Lee County school district announced that 32 schools will reopen on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. The Sanibel School *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. HIGH SCHOOLS. Cape Coral High. Dunbar High. East Lee County High. Estero High School.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida water ‘looks like root beer, smells like dead fish’ after Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida’s environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that “looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost.”. Records and personal accounts show that Hurricane Ian’s...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
WESH
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
thesandpaper.net
Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ
As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
Comments / 1