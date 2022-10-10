Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
WVNews
Latest Biz @ Breakfast event provides info on West Virginia's proposed amendments
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community received legal insight and background information Friday morning on the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. Josh Jarrell, a member of the legal firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, provided a concise and informative overview of the...
WVNews
Amendment 3 would cleanup longstanding conflict in West Virginia code
CHARLESTON — Due to the ongoing public debate over Amendment 2, little attention has been paid to Amendment 3. If passed, the amendment, called the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, would allow churches and religious institutions in West Virginia to incorporate.
WVNews
Gov. Justice requests presidential disaster declaration for summer 2022 flooding in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday he has formally requested federal assistance for damages caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15, during which West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall.
WVNews
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state's hospitals, said James Hoyer on Friday. The state's health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could be...
WVNews
WVa receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness. The money will be used to serve people living with mental illness who are also living with a...
WVNews
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state's Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in...
WVNews
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
WVNews
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
