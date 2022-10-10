ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'I feel good,' but QB Dak Prescott's status vs. Eagles unclear: 'I don't know,' Jerry Jones says

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Dak Prescott could make his return from a fractured right thumb in next weekend’s NFC East showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Unless he doesn’t.

The status of the rehabbing Dallas Cowboys quarterback is still iffy.

“I don’t know,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports when asked if Prescott will play on Sunday night. “And he doesn’t either. But it sure is better. We’ve just got to get the spin on throwing.

“It’s a combination of strength ... the pain doesn’t look like it’s going to be a factor.”

WINS KEEP COMING: Cowboys are perfecting a fine formula for winning without Dak Prescott

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: New York, New York on the rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wo8im_0iTFWphk00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

Prescott certainly looked the part of a man well on the mend following the Cowboys’ 22-10 victory against the Rams on Sunday. As he congratulated teammates in the visitor’s locker room, he greeted a reporter with a fist bump that seemed to send a message about the strength of his hand.

“I feel good,” Prescott told USA TODAY Sports.

Jones said that there have been no setbacks in Prescott’s rehab, which was originally projected at 4-6 weeks after the quarterback underwent surgery the day after suffering his injury in the season opener.

Without Prescott, the Cowboys (4-1) have won four consecutive games behind Cooper Rush – who hasn’t committed a turnover – while discovering that their backup plan is probably better than expected. There’s no need for Prescott to rush back, so to speak.

While Prescott is upbeat in considering the team’s success without him, that disposition is not to be confused with contentment. Jones said Prescott is eager to return.

“He’s ecstatic that we’re winning,” Jones said, “but I’ve never seen Dak with a content bone in his body. He don’t do that.”

Prescott: “All I care about is the team and these wins and where we’re headed. I’m not a guy who will necessarily get upset with the moment. Obviously, you want to stay in the moment and live in that but understand what the future holds. To me, it’s about getting myself as healthy as I can to make sure I come back and continue to build on what this team is building.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I feel good,' but QB Dak Prescott's status vs. Eagles unclear: 'I don't know,' Jerry Jones says

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Qb Dak Prescott#Inglewood#Usa Today Sports
FanSided

Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins

The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

On Dak Prescott’s absence, Jerry Jones may have handled it like a genius

When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to that confidence.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

638K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy