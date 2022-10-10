Coronavirus Watch: CDC ends daily reporting of COVID cases, death data

The CDC is ending its daily reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths, moving to weekly reporting beginning Oct. 20, according to the agency .

The CDC cited a need for reporting flexibility and the burden on states and other jurisdictions as the motivation for the change.

Many states and other countries moved away from daily reporting earlier this year.

Less than a third of Americans are masking always or often when in indoor public spaces, dining indoors or attending small indoor gatherings, Forbes Health-Ipsos' Monthly Health Tracker reports.

are masking always or often when in indoor public spaces, dining indoors or attending small indoor gatherings, Forbes Health-Ipsos' Monthly Health Tracker reports. Women completed the recovery last month of all 11.9 million jobs they lost early in the pandemic more than two years ago and are now 85,000 jobs above their pre-COVID level, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data .

last month of all 11.9 million jobs they lost early in the pandemic more than two years ago and are now 85,000 jobs above their pre-COVID level, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data . More than 80% of American adults experiencing symptoms of long COVID report that their long-term symptoms have reduced their ability to carry out day-to-day activities, according to data from the U.S. Census' Household Pulse Survey .

