Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: CDC ends daily reporting of COVID cases, death data

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The CDC is ending its daily reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths, moving to weekly reporting beginning Oct. 20, according to the agency .

The CDC cited a need for reporting flexibility and the burden on states and other jurisdictions as the motivation for the change.

Many states and other countries moved away from daily reporting earlier this year.

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know:

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 79% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 67% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY breaking news reporter, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: CDC ends daily reporting of COVID cases, death data

First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
