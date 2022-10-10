LEWISBURG (WVDN) – After a couple tough losses to Parkersburg and Woodrow Wilson, the Greenbrier East Spartans volleyball team bounced back in a big way this past weekend with wins over Capitol, Cabell Midland and George Washington.

“Big wins today,” head coach Matt Sauvage said after the weekend.

The results from the matches are as follows:

GEVB 1

Parkersburg 2

GEVB 0

Woodrow 2

Total stat leaders:

Dia Sauvage

3 aces, 46 serve receives, 38 digs

Hailey Ervin

54 assists, 13 digs

Josi Ervin

23 serve receives, 17 digs

Mackenna McClure

2 blocks

Mollie Pack

15 kills

Gracie Gumm

5 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks

Alexis Stack

4 aces, 18 kills, 27 serve receives

Greenbrier East with the sweep at GW: stats for those stats were:

Greenbrier East 2

Capitol 0

Greenbrier East 2

George Washington 0

Greenbrier East 2

Cabell Midland 0

George Washington 2

Capitol 0

George Washington 2

Cabell Midland 0

Capitol 2

Cabell Midland 1

6 sets

Leaders

Dia Sauvage

45 serve receives, 47 digs

Hailey Ervin

68 assists

Josi Ervin

24 serve receives, 20 digs

Gracie Gumm

5 aces, 24 kills

Alexis Stack

5 aces, 26 kills, 25 digs

Mollie Pack

21 kills

The post Spartan volleyball bounces back appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .