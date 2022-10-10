Spartan volleyball bounces back
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – After a couple tough losses to Parkersburg and Woodrow Wilson, the Greenbrier East Spartans volleyball team bounced back in a big way this past weekend with wins over Capitol, Cabell Midland and George Washington.
“Big wins today,” head coach Matt Sauvage said after the weekend.
The results from the matches are as follows:
GEVB 1
Parkersburg 2
GEVB 0
Woodrow 2
Total stat leaders:
Dia Sauvage
3 aces, 46 serve receives, 38 digs
Hailey Ervin
54 assists, 13 digs
Josi Ervin
23 serve receives, 17 digs
Mackenna McClure
2 blocks
Mollie Pack
15 kills
Gracie Gumm
5 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks
Alexis Stack
4 aces, 18 kills, 27 serve receives
Greenbrier East with the sweep at GW: stats for those stats were:
Greenbrier East 2
Capitol 0
Greenbrier East 2
George Washington 0
Greenbrier East 2
Cabell Midland 0
George Washington 2
Capitol 0
George Washington 2
Cabell Midland 0
Capitol 2
Cabell Midland 1
6 sets
Leaders
Dia Sauvage
45 serve receives, 47 digs
Hailey Ervin
68 assists
Josi Ervin
24 serve receives, 20 digs
Gracie Gumm
5 aces, 24 kills
Alexis Stack
5 aces, 26 kills, 25 digs
Mollie Pack
21 kills
