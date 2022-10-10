ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon

ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
GAMLS: Atlanta median sales price slides again in September

The median sales price of an Atlanta home fell again in September, dipping 1.9% to $385,495 from August’s $393,000, Georgia MLS reported, citing its 12-county Housing Market Snapshot. Year over year, the median price was still in positive territory, with a 13.4% gain from September 2021’s $340,000 price.
How To Catch A Southwest Airlines Sale Out Of Atlanta

Finding affordable fares that allow you to travel anywhere for cheap is an art and a science this days. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines has frequent sales. This article will tell you how to get the best Southwest fare you can get as well as what to expect on your flight. Flying...
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund

Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
Take A Sneak Peek At Midtown Atlanta’s Upcoming Park On 10th Street

Construction is well underway for Midtown Atlanta’s 10th street park, an exciting new initiative to enhance the community’s outdoor activities. The collaboration between Dewberry Foundation and the Midtown Alliance promises fun for the whole family, with games, a light installation, and a dog park set to take over the iconic corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse

ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
