Read full article on original website
Related
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive look inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Americasmart is three buildings on 7.2 million square...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment
The firm planning to remodel North Point Mall made a case for the proposed project during a meeting with residents....
atlantaagentmagazine.com
GAMLS: Atlanta median sales price slides again in September
The median sales price of an Atlanta home fell again in September, dipping 1.9% to $385,495 from August’s $393,000, Georgia MLS reported, citing its 12-county Housing Market Snapshot. Year over year, the median price was still in positive territory, with a 13.4% gain from September 2021’s $340,000 price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sign of deceleration: Hiring 1,500 workers in Locust Grove center, not as strong as last year
Radial, a global distribution company, on Tuesday announced plans to hire 1,500 workers to handle holiday orders at its ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta second-worst city in the country for rising inflation, survey says
ATLANTA — Inflation is a big-time concern for Georgians - in a recent 11Alive poll, the top issue by a considerable margin. According to a survey published Thursday, there's a good reason for that: Inflation is worse in Atlanta than in just about every other city in America. The...
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
atlantafi.com
How To Catch A Southwest Airlines Sale Out Of Atlanta
Finding affordable fares that allow you to travel anywhere for cheap is an art and a science this days. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines has frequent sales. This article will tell you how to get the best Southwest fare you can get as well as what to expect on your flight. Flying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This nonprofit organization is making homebuying more affordable
ATLANTA — As the latest figures show mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high -- at 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage -- one organization is promising a much lower rate for those looking to buy a home with low to moderate incomes. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or...
saportareport.com
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund
Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
secretatlanta.co
Take A Sneak Peek At Midtown Atlanta’s Upcoming Park On 10th Street
Construction is well underway for Midtown Atlanta’s 10th street park, an exciting new initiative to enhance the community’s outdoor activities. The collaboration between Dewberry Foundation and the Midtown Alliance promises fun for the whole family, with games, a light installation, and a dog park set to take over the iconic corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
fox5atlanta.com
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse
ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
Comments / 0