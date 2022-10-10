ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Reuters

Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine

ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
PBS NewsHour

Putin to call up army reservists over two weeks to fight in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine hit by Russian strikes using Iranian kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine’s capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. A...

PBS NewsHour

How to help Iranian women and girls amid ongoing protests

After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran in September, anti-government protests in Iran led by women and girls have steadily continued. Demonstrators which also include men, high school students, oil workers, and professors have led to some of the boldest challenges to Iran’s theocracy in years.
AFP

Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings

Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
PBS NewsHour

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite warnings from Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise,...
