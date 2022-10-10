Read full article on original website
Related
Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine
ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks
ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilization that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.
United Nations demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations of Ukraine regions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
WATCH: Defense Secretary Austin calls out Russia’s ‘nuclear saber rattling’
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday called “nuclear saber rattling” by Russia “irresponsible and reckless rhetoric.”. Watch Austin’s remarks in the player above. His comments followed a meeting with fellow defense counterparts in Brussels, and came as both NATO and Russia said it would...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk asks Defense Department to fund Starlink satellite system in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who spoke on...
Putin to call up army reservists over two weeks to fight in Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.
Finland runs out of iodine pills after health officials warn of possible nuclear incidents due to Russia’s war in Ukraine
HELSINKI (AP) — Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country’s health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ukraine hit by Russian strikes using Iranian kamikaze drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine’s capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: White House calls for LA councilmembers to resign after racist remarks
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the resignation of Los Angeles’ city council president after an audio recording was leaked of council members using racist language to describe their colleagues. Watch the briefing in the player above. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the...
Majority in U.S. see relations with foreign adversaries grow more hostile, poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday warned that it would take "overwhelming military countermeasures" against what it called deliberate provocations by South Korea, as tensions remained high following the North's ballistic missile launches in recent weeks.
Protests and marches worldwide bring together Iranians living abroad
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price says U.S. will provide aid to Haiti
U.S. State Department officials say the U.S. government will revoke visas from current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations. Watch the briefing in the player above. And they say the U.S. will provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in...
How to help Iranian women and girls amid ongoing protests
After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran in September, anti-government protests in Iran led by women and girls have steadily continued. Demonstrators which also include men, high school students, oil workers, and professors have led to some of the boldest challenges to Iran’s theocracy in years.
Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings
Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
How Moscow takes Ukrainian children and makes them Russians
Olga Lopatkina paced around her basement in circles like a trapped animal. For more than a week, the Ukrainian mother had heard nothing from her six adopted children stranded in Mariupol, and she was going out of her mind with worry. The kids had spent their vacation at a resort...
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite warnings from Russia
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise,...
What the Jan. 6 committee can learn from past truth commissions
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks is resuming its hearings on Oct. 13, 2022, and is expected to produce a report before the November midterm elections about rioters’ attempted coup and efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from assuming office. The bipartisan committee...
Brazil polls face backlash from Bolsonaro administration after election miss
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on...
Khamenei warns Islamic Republic is a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted
DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0