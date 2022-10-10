KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.

MILITARY ・ 7 HOURS AGO