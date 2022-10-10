Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday

Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming dance on Saturday night.

A Kansas City Kansas Public Schools spokesperson said at around 9:40 p.m. there was a disturbance and shots were fired outside the school.

In a letter to parents, Jean Carter, J.C. Harmon High School Principal, said a small altercation broke out as students were leaving the dance. As the students were exiting, the sound of shots were heard in the area.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers responded to a reported fight at the school, which was upgraded to a report of shots being fired while police were en route to the scene.

Campus police investigated the report of shots fired, along with KCKPD.

The scene was secured and everyone at the homecoming dance left safely.

There was increased police presence at the school Monday morning as a precaution.

"The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority, and reports of any incidents or threats to our students, staff, or property are taken seriously," Carter said.

