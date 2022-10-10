ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MNCj_0iTFW7ON00

Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming dance on Saturday night.

A Kansas City Kansas Public Schools spokesperson said at around 9:40 p.m. there was a disturbance and shots were fired outside the school.

In a letter to parents, Jean Carter, J.C. Harmon High School Principal, said a small altercation broke out as students were leaving the dance. As the students were exiting, the sound of shots were heard in the area.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers responded to a reported fight at the school, which was upgraded to a report of shots being fired while police were en route to the scene.

Campus police investigated the report of shots fired, along with KCKPD.

The scene was secured and everyone at the homecoming dance left safely.

There was increased police presence at the school Monday morning as a precaution.

"The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority, and reports of any incidents or threats to our students, staff, or property are taken seriously," Carter said.

Comments / 2

Related
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
GRANDVIEW, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Dance#The Homecoming#J C Harmon High School#Police Department
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy