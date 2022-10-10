Read full article on original website
Police: DUI driver leads officers on chase around Longview
A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an "erratic" driver, authorities said.
kptv.com
Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
kptv.com
2 Portland-area men face federal charges of making, distributing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland area men are facing federal charges for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon. James Dunn, Jr., 61, of Milwaukie, Oregon and Joshua Clay Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, Washington have been charged by...
Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9
The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
kptv.com
Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting back in 2013 with videos taken in female...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Man faces homicide charge after woman dies in jet ski collision
A 29-year-old man was charged Sunday after officials say he struck a woman while allegedly jet skiing impaired in the Columbia River.
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast. […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves women dead
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead. Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash. A woman was riding...
KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek helping locating missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard. Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental...
kptv.com
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Port of Vancouver early Thursday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a fire in a grain elevator off Harborside Drive. Crews arrived to the scene and found a working fire in a conveyor between a grain silo on shore and a barge on the water.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
District to search locker rooms, restrooms after Vancouver employee allegedly videotaped girls
Vancouver public schools will be searching all locker rooms and restrooms across the district after an employee was accused of videotaping girls in the Alki Middle School locker room.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
kptv.com
18 displaced, 1 injured after fire damages apartment complex in Aloha
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire in Aloha damaged 10 units, displaced 18 residents and injured one person on Wednesday evening, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Just after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to the Aloha Park multi-family housing complex located off 185th Avenue, south of...
kptv.com
City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third ‘Safe Stay Community’ site
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is considering building another Safe Stay Community to help more people transition out of homelessness. The site under consideration is at Daniels and West 11th Street, about a block away from Clark County Superior Court. The vacant lot is currently used for parking and is surrounded by various local businesses.
