Clatsop County, OR

kptv.com

Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
BEAVERTON, OR
County
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9

The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting back in 2013 with videos taken in female...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.  Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast.  […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves women dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead. Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash. A woman was riding...
VANCOUVER, WA
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek helping locating missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard. Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Port of Vancouver early Thursday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a fire in a grain elevator off Harborside Drive. Crews arrived to the scene and found a working fire in a conveyor between a grain silo on shore and a barge on the water.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
kptv.com

18 displaced, 1 injured after fire damages apartment complex in Aloha

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire in Aloha damaged 10 units, displaced 18 residents and injured one person on Wednesday evening, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Just after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to the Aloha Park multi-family housing complex located off 185th Avenue, south of...
ALOHA, OR

