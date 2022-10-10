ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Maine’s Richest Day of Harness Racing Saturday

The 2022 Sire Stake Finals are tomorrow at Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway Bangor. And champions will be crowned. And for some of us who frequent Bangor Raceway they will also have the Lucky Loser Drawings. The horse you picked doesn’t win? You still have a chance to win. And...
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?

What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Jay Leno Coming to Collins Center Orono Saturday the 22nd

Every entertainer had to get their start somewhere. Sometimes they were the only people who thought that they had a chance at ‘making it.’. With some, even their manager wasn’t all that supportive. Comedians had to start going club to club, taking spots at a moments notice, and...
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus

Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Tracy Byrd is Coming to Maine in November

Everybody do the watermelon crawl, down to Augusta. Tracy Byrd is coming to Maine. The "I'm From The Country" singer will make a stop in Augusta November 4. The show is at the Augusta Civic Center. Opening the show is 12/OC. Tickets are on-sale now. Earlier this month, Trace Adkins...
‘Support the Soupman’ is No More, Founder Accused of Taking Money

The "Support the Soupman" charity that helped Maine's homeless has disbanded, after accusations of misappropriation of funds. Peter Kelleher became known as "The Soupman" about five years ago, when he started traveling around New England, delivering goods to members of the homeless population. Kelleher started his mission after his son, Travis, died of an opioid overdose in 2016 while experiencing homelessness.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
