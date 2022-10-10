ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Horse Fire update 2022-10-10

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
Crews Load into Jet Boats 9/12/2022

Last updated: Mon, 10 Oct 2022 08:11:15

Incident is 0% contained.

The Horse fire located approximately 5½ miles northwest of Corn Creek on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.  It was reported on September 8, 2022, at 1306 MDT. The fire is burning in lodgepole, fir, and snags.  The fire is being managed under a point protection strategy.  Fire managers are assessing values at risk in the vicinity of the fire and are establishing management action points to trigger specified actions to protect those values. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Horse Creek Bridge Wrap
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
Horse Fire Recon September 14, 2022
Pacer the Boat Dog
Horse Fire Recon From September 14, 2022
Horse Fire September 10
Horse Fire September 8

Idaho Incident News

