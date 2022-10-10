Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Is this your cup of tea? New Chagrin Falls business seeks to spice things up
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Even though The Spice and Tea Exchange at 41 N. Main St. opened its doors in July, the new business’ arrival became official this past Thursday (Oct. 6) during its grand opening. Owners Rita Wisdom and Stephen Kelbach cut the ceremonial ribbon as the store...
Catering to bubble tea craze, Milk n’ Tea opens in Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Popular in the Southwest for quite a while, the specialty bubble tea craze has reached Northeast Ohio, with the summer opening of Milk n’ Tea at 7868 Broadview Road in Parma. “We brew all of our teas in-house and then we make the tapioca bobas,” said...
Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21
Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza
Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Beer Week kicks off tonight: Guide to flagship events, tastings, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Beer Week will kick off its 13th suds celebration tonight with the traditional neighborhood crawl. The crawl, to be held at Boss Dog Brewing Co. in Cleveland Heights and Buckeye Beer Engine in Lakewood, features nine limited-release beers. As is tradition, beer week will have...
Cleveland’s Music & Friends Holiday Garage Sale returns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saturday, Nov. 26 will mark the third annual Music and Friends Holiday Garage Sale. This event will showcase local artists, photographers, writers and venues. Attendees can purchase pieces of Cleveland music history, concert photographs, band tees, vinyl records and cassettes, posters, instruments and more. Sue Csendes,...
WKYC
Epic Halloween decorations in Bay Village showcase massive pirate ship
These Halloween decorations on Elmwood Road in Bay Village are simply amazing! The display includes a huge pirate ship.
Coventry PEACE Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Brooklyn unveils preschooler playground feature, new swings at Marquardt Park: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly two years after Brooklyn installed an innovative Hedra system playground feature, the city recently added another configuration, this one targeted to preschoolers. “Residents are appreciative and happy about all of the renovations over the last few years at Marquardt Park,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said.
Lyndhurst to hold outdoor Trick or Treat Trail Oct. 21; Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The city is inviting youngsters and their families to have a spooky good time by taking a stroll along its Trick or Treat Trail. From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, the city will host its Second Annual Trick or Treat Trail on the grounds of Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road.
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter with two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” said North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks in a press release. “We’re so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration.
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
Cleveland Institute of Music sets community concert schedule throughout NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Institute of Music has released its schedule of community concerts throughout the region. Billed as “miniature residencies tailored to key gathering places around Northeast Ohio,” CIM said in a press release that the outreach of the concerts is a key part of its mission.
Cleveland Orchestra serves conductor Szeps-Znaider like a single, marvelous instrument
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A single violin or a full complement of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion: In the hands of Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, it’s all the same. To him, both forces are simply extensions of himself, the means to eloquent ends. This was the glory of his performance with...
Berea’s Dennis Kushlak receives 2022 Grindstone Award: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Kudos to Berea native and longtime community volunteer Dennis Kushlak, who has been honored as the city’s 2022 Grindstone Award recipient. The Annual Grindstone Award Banquet is sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce. Judy Stull, a Grindstone recipient in 2008, presented the award to...
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal. To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0