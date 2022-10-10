Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO