wccbcharlotte.com
Dynamic Health Carolinas To Host Patient Parking Lot Party
CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting a Patient Parking Lot Party for Federal employees. The event is taking place on October 20th from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at 4705 South Blvd. in Charlotte. In addition to the Patient Parking Lot Party, Dynamic Health Carolinas is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
WBTV
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Diagnosing ADD & ADHD
CHARLOTTE, NC — October is ADHD Awareness Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, talks about attention deficit disorder in children – the symptoms and what parents should know about it. For more information and stories on your health, please...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS CEO John Lewis Set to Resign on November 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Lewis, CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System, is resigning. City Manager Marcus Jones made the announcement during a virtual briefing Thursday afternoon. Lewis’s last day is November 30. The current Assistant City Manager, Brent Cagle will serve as interim CATS CEO while a...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — Someone was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Residents Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner of Cherokee Road and Providence...
This NC school system is considering a furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
lincolntimesnews.com
Spotlighting the beginning teachers at G.E. Massey Elementary School
LINCOLNTON – G.E. Massey Elementary School started out the school year with two brand-new teachers, both of whom are products of Lincoln County Schools. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Balzer graduated from North Lincoln High School. “Each of these schools pushed me to be a better person and a better...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gun Found at Julius Chambers High School
CHARLOTTE — A firearm was found on Thursday on the campus of Julius Chambers High School in University City, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. A juvenile suspect has been arrested. No one was hurt. A message from the principal to Chambers parents said, in part:. “This is Principal Turner...
Gun discovered at CMS high school, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A firearm was discovered Thursday at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte, the principal told families in a message. The police were immediately notified, and an investigation is underway. No further information has been released. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school does have weapon detectors. This is the first...
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
wccbcharlotte.com
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
WBTV
Stolen appliances are on the rise
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
