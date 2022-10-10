ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Dynamic Health Carolinas To Host Patient Parking Lot Party

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting a Patient Parking Lot Party for Federal employees. The event is taking place on October 20th from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at 4705 South Blvd. in Charlotte. In addition to the Patient Parking Lot Party, Dynamic Health Carolinas is...
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
Healthy Headlines: Diagnosing ADD & ADHD

CHARLOTTE, NC — October is ADHD Awareness Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, talks about attention deficit disorder in children – the symptoms and what parents should know about it. For more information and stories on your health, please...
Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
CATS CEO John Lewis Set to Resign on November 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Lewis, CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System, is resigning. City Manager Marcus Jones made the announcement during a virtual briefing Thursday afternoon. Lewis’s last day is November 30. The current Assistant City Manager, Brent Cagle will serve as interim CATS CEO while a...
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
Gun Found at Julius Chambers High School

CHARLOTTE — A firearm was found on Thursday on the campus of Julius Chambers High School in University City, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. A juvenile suspect has been arrested. No one was hurt. A message from the principal to Chambers parents said, in part:. “This is Principal Turner...
Gun discovered at CMS high school, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A firearm was discovered Thursday at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte, the principal told families in a message. The police were immediately notified, and an investigation is underway. No further information has been released. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school does have weapon detectors. This is the first...
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
Stolen appliances are on the rise

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
