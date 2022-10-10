Mention Texas to Northwestern State junior safety Jacob Washington and watch a wide smile engulf his face. “I just can’t wait to get back to Texas,” Washington said ahead of Saturday’s Southland Conference matchup with Houston Christian. “All my family and friends are going to be there. It’s just different for me. I’m going to have all my energy. I’m not going to stop.”

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO