Natchitoches Times
Demons return to Southland play with visit to Houston Christian
Mention Texas to Northwestern State junior safety Jacob Washington and watch a wide smile engulf his face. “I just can’t wait to get back to Texas,” Washington said ahead of Saturday’s Southland Conference matchup with Houston Christian. “All my family and friends are going to be there. It’s just different for me. I’m going to have all my energy. I’m not going to stop.”
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central clawed by Benton Tigers in Homecoming game; School mourning loss of #12, Robert Walker
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs faced the Benton Tigers for their homecoming match last Friday, Oct. 7 at Turpin Stadium. Natchitoches Central football players, along with students, honored football player #12, Robert Walker, with T-shirts and banners. Walker, 16, who was in a fatal UTV accident two weeks ago, was a beloved member of the team and will be missed by his coaches, teachers and friends at Natchitoches Central.
Natchitoches Times
Lady rally pushes Lady Demons past Nicholls again
Although the calendar might say Thursday the 13th, Northwestern State may yet still have turned into Nicholls’ own personal Jason Voorhees following another dramatic finish. The Lady Demons (12-7, 5-3) topped their fourth-set 6-0 run to beat the Colonels a week ago in Thibodaux with a 9-1 fifth-set run on Thursday to slay Nicholls 3-2 (25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13) in Prather Coliseum.
Natchitoches Times
Garcia, Wise lead successful first day for Northwestern State at ITA Southern Regional
Sofi Garcia and Paige Wise advanced to the final of the qualifying round, headlining a successful day on the first day of the ITA Southern Regional on Thursday on the campus of LSU. Three of the four players won at least one of their qualifying matches. Each player won both...
Natchitoches Times
NCHS drill team earns Overall title and division awards
The Natchitoches Central High School (NCHS) Junior ROTC Chiefs Battalion travelled to North Caddo High School in Vivian Sept. 24 to compete in the Titan Challenge drill competition. The Chiefs Battalion succeeded in securing the overall title along with multiple event and division awards. Overall. 1st. Armed Color Guard 1st.
KNOE TV8
Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
Natchitoches Times
NSU Jazz Orchestra to perform Oct. 17
The Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the orchestra. Ted Scott is the graduate assistant conductor.
Natchitoches Times
Three parish organizations awarded for preservation efforts
Main Street – Cane River National Heritage Area – NCPTT. Louisiana is filled with great places, great traditions and great people working to keep those cultural assets alive. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation recognizes this year’s award recipients, three from Natchitoches Parish, for their impactful efforts to...
Natchitoches Times
Modern in Motion X set for October 13-16
The Northwestern State University Dance Company and the Friends of Louisiana Sports and History will present Modern in Motion X on Oct. 13-16 at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches. Performance time is Oct. 13-15 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
Natchitoches Times
DAPHNE SUZANNE BUTLER
Daphne Suzanne Butler, 49, of Natchitoches passed away Saturday, Oct. 8 at her home after her courageous battle with cancer. Daphne, known by her cousins as “Daffy Butt” and her grandson as “DeeDee” was born July 25, 1973, in Many. Daphne is survived by her children,...
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
Fire occurs at daycare center on ULM campus; no injuries reported
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a fire occurred at the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. According to officials, no injuries were reported and authorities are managing the scene. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.
Natchitoches Times
NSU creates directory for alumni-owned businesses
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development is launching an initiative to support and promote businesses owned by NSU alumni. Businesses owners are invited to visit a web page to submit information about the business and products and services offered, including non-profits. “This began as...
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
KNOE TV8
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
KEDM
Monroe Brown Bag Concert Series is back through October
The Brown Bag Concert Series is back every Wednesday in October. The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s noontime outdoor Brown Bag Concert Series is held in Palace Park at 220 Desiard Street (beside the old Palace Dept. Store). Public parking is located at 4th and Desiard. In the event of rain, the event moves indoors to the old Palace Dept. store, next door to the park.
