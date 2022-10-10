ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. October 13 Marcus Paul Lejeune, Jr., 21, 100 block of W. Park Avenue, Eunice. Aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, burglary (2 counts), criminal damage to property (2 counts), theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by Eunice Police. Rasheen Jamarkus Aggison, 29, 1700 block of W. Blanchard Street,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. October 12 00:39 Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Natalie. 01:49 Disturbance in the 600 block of Ida. 05:09 911 caller reported a bike in the roadway at 7th and Gum. 05:22 Stolen bike reported in the 1700 block of West Peach. 08:46 Report of a subject banging and…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice, LA
Eunice, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Kyla
kalb.com

RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Shots fired during domestic disturbance in Avoyelles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:17 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at 250 Business Loop Road, Marksville, LA in the Fifth Ward Community. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that there was a domestic disturbance at that residence. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at that residence. No one was shot during this incident. 29-year-old Tyler Daigrepont and 25-year-old Chelsie Daigrepont were arrested by APSO and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail facility.
MARKSVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Make Another Drug Bust In Alexandria

Alexandria, La - In the early weeks of September, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a narcotics investigation based on anonymous tips received through social media that indicated there was possible illegal narcotics activity in the Legacy Heights housing apartments located on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria, LA. From their initial investigation, Agents were able to quickly identify the target location address as 2505 Loblolly Lane, Apartment 2B.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
#West Oak
Eunice News

Attempted manslaughter verdict upheld in Eunice shooting

The 3rd Court of Circuit Court of Appeal rejected John D. Pastorick’s appeal of his conviction for attempted manslaughter. The facts of the case stated that at about 2 a.m. on May 29, 2017, Pastorick shot 17-year-old K.W., who was spending the night with Pastorick’s 16-year-old granddaughter, E.C., at Pastorick’s home. K.W. suffered from extensive blood loss and internal damage to one of his…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Elton woman accused of causing severe injuries to 1-year-old

An Elton woman is charged with allegedly causing severe head injuries to a 1-year-old in her care. Corinne Renee Young, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Natchez, Miss. Young was reportedly working in the Natchez area at the time of her arrest.
ELTON, LA
