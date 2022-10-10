ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Boo at the Zoo starts tonight in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – Those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun can find it at the St. Louis Zoo. It is the place to be starting Friday night. “Boo at the Zoo” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday night and runs every night through October 30. The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼

ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

DO NOT BURN: Red Flag Warning day for St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Friday is a Red Flag Warning day for the St. Louis area. The National Weather Service is asking people to not burn or start fires. “A combination of low humidity, high winds, and dry fuels will produce dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon,” the NWS said. These conditions cause fires to spread rapidly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At least one person was hurt in a crash in south St. Louis early Friday morning. The crash between a car and a pickup truck happened just before 2 a.m. on Loughborough Avenue at Idaho Avenue, at the entrance ramp to northbound I-55. The car was knocked into a light pole. An […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Blues rally at Union Station ahead of opening night

ST. LOUIS – Celebrate the Blues opening the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Union Station’s Home Opener Rally. The rally will be at the Purina Performance Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Union Station said fans can enjoy “music and hockey fun” at the free rally. It’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Macy’s is giving early access to these Christmas deals

ST. LOUIS – Christmas is 74 days away. If you want to get a jump on your shopping, Macy’s is giving you early access. Check out incredible deals in clothing, like sweaters starting at $29.99, get toys up to 60% off, dresses and coats for men and women are half off. Don’t know what to buy this year? Get some ideas with the gift finder, starting with $15 or less. Your shipping is free with your $25 purchase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One shot in Roxy’s parking lot Friday morning

BROOKLYN, Ill. – One person was shot in the parking lot of Roxy’s nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois early Friday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison Street. A 24-year-old man was shot “during an altercation in the parking lot with multiple subjects,” according to […]
BROOKLYN, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

