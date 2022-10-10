Read full article on original website
City Museum 25-year anniversary defies early predictions
The City Museum is an international destination, but that’s not what everyone first predicted.
St. Louis Alamo Drafthouse opening in November
Alamo Drafthouse is opening this November on Foundry Way.
River City HBCU Classic football game canceled in St. Louis￼
The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Karen’s Diner will officially be open permanently on Oct. 28. The restaurant is opening where they experimented with a pop-up location last month. It will be at 5800 Gravois in the Lemmon’s building. The restaurant is a ‘Karen‘ themed diner where patrons take on...
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Boo at the Zoo starts tonight in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS – Those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun can find it at the St. Louis Zoo. It is the place to be starting Friday night. “Boo at the Zoo” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday night and runs every night through October 30. The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed […]
Renovations of local historic landmark back on track
The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on after it has been stalled for the past six years.
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
High Ridge community comes together for woman who lost son in house fire
Employees at a barbecue restaurant in High Ridge are raising money to help a coworker who lost her 3-year-old in a fire Tuesday morning.
DO NOT BURN: Red Flag Warning day for St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Friday is a Red Flag Warning day for the St. Louis area. The National Weather Service is asking people to not burn or start fires. “A combination of low humidity, high winds, and dry fuels will produce dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon,” the NWS said. These conditions cause fires to spread rapidly.
One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – At least one person was hurt in a crash in south St. Louis early Friday morning. The crash between a car and a pickup truck happened just before 2 a.m. on Loughborough Avenue at Idaho Avenue, at the entrance ramp to northbound I-55. The car was knocked into a light pole. An […]
Sporting KC, St. Louis City bring I-70 rivalry to MLS
Sporting KC will enter a lengthy offseason after missing the MLS playoffs, but look forward their newest rivalry with St. Louis SC in 2023.
SLU senior Johnny Klein continues family legacy of Billiken Soccer players
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Billikens men’s soccer team has found its stride with six wins in its last eight games to improve to 7-4-1 on the season. One of the team’s great talents is senior Johnny Klein. He was a first-team all-conference player in 2021 and has already scored six goals this season […]
Blues rally at Union Station ahead of opening night
ST. LOUIS – Celebrate the Blues opening the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Union Station’s Home Opener Rally. The rally will be at the Purina Performance Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Union Station said fans can enjoy “music and hockey fun” at the free rally. It’s […]
Money Saver: Macy’s is giving early access to these Christmas deals
ST. LOUIS – Christmas is 74 days away. If you want to get a jump on your shopping, Macy’s is giving you early access. Check out incredible deals in clothing, like sweaters starting at $29.99, get toys up to 60% off, dresses and coats for men and women are half off. Don’t know what to buy this year? Get some ideas with the gift finder, starting with $15 or less. Your shipping is free with your $25 purchase.
One shot in Roxy’s parking lot Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. – One person was shot in the parking lot of Roxy’s nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois early Friday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison Street. A 24-year-old man was shot “during an altercation in the parking lot with multiple subjects,” according to […]
EPA fines Eureka business $15K for using automobile ‘defeat devices’￼￼
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect $15,000 from a Eureka business for accused of installing illegal “defeat devices.”
