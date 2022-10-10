ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

live5news.com

Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ Ladson mobile home fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested a man on an arson charge following a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Robert William Barrs, 33, is charged with second-degree arson, deputies said on their Twitter account. Crews were called to the...
LADSON, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
City
Salters, SC
County
Williamsburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steep Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make 2nd arrest in deadly highway shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced another man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Deputies said Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, from Manning, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed Ladson woman now faces additional charge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies filed a new charge against a 38-year-old man in the death of an 18-year-old pedestrian in August. William Jerod Grant of Summerville, of Summerville, now faces a charge of reckless homicide in the death of Samantha Hines of Ladson, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a standoff that began Tuesday night at a Ravenel home has ended with a man in custody. Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry Co. Fire reports ‘serious’ motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries. Horry […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC

