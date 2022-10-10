ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Matt Brodlie And Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions Signs Mediawan & Leonine Exec Caroline Kusser

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xO4pW_0iTFTMVo00

Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier ’s Upgrade Productions has signed up Mediawan and Leonine Studios co-pro exec Caroline Kusser to head up series.

Kusser joins the fledgling LA shingle in the newly-created EVP, Head of Series post after spending less than a year with Mediawan and Leonine. Past employers include Fremantle, where she was involved in co-production deals with Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, and Red Arrow International, where she was Senior Vice President in the U.S.

For Upgrade, which was launched last year by former Disney and Sierra execs Brodlie and Kier with backing from Constantin and a Bron partnership, she will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of TV series projects.

Upgrade is focusing on producing premium local language series and films for a global audience, taking advantage of the global players’ penchant for local language programing.

“Caroline brings a wealth of development, production and distribution experience to the role and is the ideal executive to spearhead our growing series slate,” said Brodlie and Kier. “She has an extraordinary track record with tremendous relationships in the industry and we are delighted that she is joining Upgrade during this exciting time of growth.”

Deadline revealed Upgrade’s debut slate several months back, with projects from Japan, Spain and Australia.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Inspection’ Filmmakers Elegance Bratton & Chester Algernal Gordon Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Elegance Bratton and producer Chester Algernal Gordon have signed with WME. The filmmaking duo, who co-run production company Freedom Principle, are the filmmakers behind A24’s The Inspection which made its world premiere at TIFF and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. The drama, which serves as Bratton’s feature directorial debut and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and is based on the director-writer’s own life. The Inspection centers around a young homeless gay man who joins the Marine Corps to win back his mother’s love, but learns how to respect himself at bootcamp. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Kollective’ Producer Submarine Readies Intense Esports Thriller Series ‘A.D.D.’ From ‘Arcane’ Writer Nick Luddington — MIA Market

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch producer Submarine’s good week here in Rome at the MIA Market has continued as it unveiled its latest project. The  Amsterdam-, LA- and London-based firm has followed up its Bellingcat journalism thriller drama The Kollective being taken to series by revealing up Esports thriller series A.D.D. — a collaboration with Nick Luddington. It is billed as a grounded sci-fi thriller about a young, genius gamer who joins the world’s premier e-sports team, A.D.D., in a bid to discover what happened to her older brother – a former A.D.D. megastar who mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight.” She realizes the team is...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Interior Chinatown’ To Series; Jimmy O. Yang Star And Taika Waititi To EP, Direct Pilot

Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a drama series from 20th Television and creator/exec producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star, and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Related Story Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix Related Story 'Honeymoon Friends': 'Single Parents' Alum Jake Choi Latest To Join 20th's 'Vacation Friends' Sequel For Hulu Related Story Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu's Limited Series Boxing Drama 'La Máquina' Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called Black & White....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Zeller
Deadline

Pixar Vet Alan Barillaro Moves To Passion Pictures; ‘First Dates’ Creator Joins Banijay Label RDF; ‘The Vanishing Triangle’ Re-emerges With Pre-Buy Deals; AMC Networks Ups Mark Dee-Shapland; Cineflix Sells ‘Reginald the Vampire’ To Key Territories  – Global Briefs

Pixar Vet Alan Barillaro Moves To Passion Pictures Searching For Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures has signed Oscar-winning Pixar veteran Alan Barillaro as Creative Director for its Animation division. Barillaro will further Passion’s push into animated features and TV series, having already been behind the likes of Netflix’s Love, Death and Robots. He is the second Pixar veteran to join Passion in the past year, following David Park’s move to be Head of Production and Exec Producer. Barillaro joined Pixar in 1997 and worked on the likes of A Bug’s Life, Lightyear, Finding Nemo and The Incredibles, along with winning an...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dies In Tennessee Car Accident At 23

Willie Spence, the American Idol runner-up in the 2021 Season 19 of the competition series, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23. His death was reported by the local news outlet DouglasNow.com, based in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia. Details on the accident were not immediately available, but according to TMZ, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he collided with a parked truck. Singer Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence of the song “The Prayer,” written by McPhee’s husband David Foster during a Season 19 appearance, tweeted her...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Robbie Coltrane Dies: ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond & ‘Cracker’ Star Was 72

Beloved Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane died today at 72, his agent has confirmed to Deadline. Related Story Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling & Many More Remember Robbie Coltrane: "Used To Keep Us Laughing Constantly" Related Story James Bond Screenwriters Reveal Secrets Of "More Complex Narrative" For Daniel Craig's 007 Related Story Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Dates For Park's Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas The Harry Potter, James Bond and Cracker star died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years. RELATED: Robbie Coltrane’s Film & Television Career In Photos Coltrane, the larger-than-life...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mediawan#Upgrade Productions#Leonine Studios#Evp#Fremantle#Red Arrow International#The U S For Upgrade#Sierra
Deadline

L.A. City Council Meeting Shut Down By Angry Protesters Calling For Martinez, Cedillo & De León To Resign After Racist Conversation Caught On Tape

Activists shut down today’s Los Angeles City Council meeting after vowing to do so until three members caught participating in a racially-charged conversation resign their seats. The council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber. But the three embattled council members — Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — have thus far rebuffed calls for their resignations. Martinez did step down from her leadership role as council president and announce she was taking a “leave of absence” earlier this week. None of the three were in the council chamber Wednesday. For the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Sentenced To 22 Years For Role In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

UPDATED with sentencing: Eric Kay, the Los Angeles Angels communication director who earlier this year was convicted of distributing a controlled substance that caused the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday. The minimum sentence was for 20 years, but Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means added two years because of a lack of remorse from Kay, who was found to have given Skaggs fentanyl the night of his death in a Texas hotel. The pitcher was 27 years old. A DEA probe found that Kay regularly dealt the fentanyl — blue...
MLB
Deadline

Angela Lansbury: A Career In Pictures

Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career in entertainment spanned big screens, small screens and the stage, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at age 96. The London-born actress’ career included three Oscar-nominated supporting performances – for Gaslight in 1944, The Picture of Dorian Gray in 1946 and again in 1963 for probably her most famous movie role, as Eleanor Shaw Iselin in John Frankenheimer’s The Manchurian Candidate. She never won, a fact the Academy rectified with an Honorary Oscar in 2014. Related Story Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved 'Murder, She Wrote' Star, Icon Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96 Related Story Angela Lansbury Tributes Roll In From...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Alex Jones Mocks Grieving Sandy Hook Families As He Livestreams $1B Verdict: “Do These People Really Think They’re Getting Any Of This Money?”

Alex Jones was not in a Connecticut courtroom today as a nearly $1 billion judgement was read against him in the defamation case brought by families of children murdered in the Sandy Hook School Shooting, whom he has repeatedly and erroneously accused of being so-called crisis actors. But Jones did find the time to do a simulcast mocking the judgement — and by extension the families — as it was read. “$50 million! $80 million! Blah, Blah. You get a million! You get a $100 million! You get $50 million!” he shouted as anguished family members cried on screen even as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Operation: Kickboxer’ Series Based On Jean-Claude Van Damme ‘Kickboxer’ Films In Works From EPs Todd Garner & Dimitri Logothetis; Gary Scott Thompson Set As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Operation: Kickboxer — a new series based on the Kickboxer action films — is in the works from executive producers Todd Garner (Mortal  Kombat) and Dimitri Logothetis (Jiu Jitsu).  Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious) will serve as showrunner, with Gary Marenzi’s Marenzi & Associates overseeing global co-production and distribution duties. The show will be financed by Indo Pacific Rim President Gary Wood, who financed the last three films from Logothetis’ company and served as exec producer. Kickboxer is a seven-film martial arts franchise, three installments of which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 1989 original directed by Mark DiSalle and David...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

MSNBC And Documentary+ Combine For Release Of ‘The Sentence Of Michael Thompson,’ Doc On Man Imprisoned For 25 Years On Non-Violent Pot Charge

EXCLUSIVE: The timely documentary The Sentence of Michael Thompson will be reaching a big audience soon, courtesy of MSNBC and XTR’s streaming service Documentary+. The cable news channel will premiere the short film on October 30, with the Documentary+ debut coming on November 1. The film, directed by Kyle Thrash and Haley Elizabeth Anderson, focuses on Thompson, “the longest serving non-violent offender in Michigan history,” who became the subject of an intense legal battle to win his freedom. [See teaser below]
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Trial Erupts As Lawyers Clash Over Anthony Rapp’s Testimony That Spacey “Made Advances” On Others

As she had done for most of Tuesday, Kevin Spacey’s lawyer Jennifer Keller today again sought to dragoon Anthony Rapp on the stand in the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s $40 million sexual misconduct case against the former House of Cards main man. Her cross-examination of Rapp lasted about an hour today — bringing its total length to nearly five hours — but the real fireworks came near the end of Rapp attorney Peter Saghir’s redirect of his client – when he asked whether Rapp told BuzzFeed about Spacey in order to raise his public profile. “I came forward because I knew...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”

Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo. “It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.” Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6th Committee Hearing: Livestream Link, Schedule & Potential Focus – Update

UPDATED with latest: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold what looks to be its final hearing before the mid-term elections tomorrow, October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. It is expected to last for about two hours. A tweet from the committee today promised tomorrow’s conclave will be used to “present the key facts we’ve uncovered during our investigation.” The meeting had been scheduled for September 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The Hill characterized the session as a “closing argument” of sorts. A committee aide told the publication, “We’re going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Brandy Says She Is “Following Doctors Orders” After Hospitalization Report

After a report that she had been hospitalized this morning “after suffering an apparent seizure,” Grammy-winning singer-actress Brandy took to social media to reassure fans. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote. TMZ reported that an EMS call went out to law enforcement about noon today. Her social media post came not long after that. The outlet said she is in the hospital and that the 43-year-old former Moesha star’s parents are there with her. In 2020, the singer opened up about mental health struggles she had after she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

131K+
Followers
37K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy