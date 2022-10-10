Read full article on original website
City of Spencer Outlines Areas For Potential Economic Development
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
City of Okoboji Adopts Vicious Animal Ordinance
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The City of Okoboji has formally adopted an ordinance pertaining to labelling and handling vicious animals at their meeting on Tuesday night. Police Chief Jason Peterson told Mayor Mary VanderWoude he was confident in the guidelines he had worked out with City Administrator Michael Meyers and Attorney David Stein.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
City of Spencer Welcomes Bob Fullhart As Parks and Recreation Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has officially welcomed its new Parks and Recreation Director after going the last couple of months without someone formally filling the position. Bob Fullhart was hired back in September and started his new job on Monday, but he is no stranger to...
New Venue for Boji Scare This Year
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — For years the Operations Manager at Arnolds Park Amusement Park begged to do a haunted house. Marshall Doeden got his wish in 2020. Despite that being the Covid Year, it was a success, and Boji Scare is back for a third time. Because of...
Iowa Lakes Community College Awarded Grant to Support Veteran Students
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Iowa Lakes Community College was recently awarded a grant to better support veteran students. The grant is just over $587,000 and will be used to create a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on two of the school’s campuses. Career, Veteran and Military...
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
Gordon Espelund, 88, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 88-year-old Gordon Espelund of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with a private family burial taking place at a later date at Matlock Cemetery in Matlock. Visitation will Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A Masonic service will also be held following the Sunday visitation.
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
Katherin Prentice, 81 of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 81-year-old Katherin Prentice of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 9 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
Phyllis Stap, 97, of Ft. Collins, Colorado Formerly of May City
Funeral services for 97-year-old Phyllis Stap of Ft. Collins, Colorado, formerly of May City, will be Monday, October 17th, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City with burial at Harrison Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
Ruth Marazoff, 90, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 90-year-old Ruth Marazoff of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, October 18th, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial being held at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Spencer Swimming Sweeps at Perry
Perry, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim Team competed at Perry on Tuesday afternoon against Atlantic and Perry. In the Relays, Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.47. The same group won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:12.57, and the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:00.55.
