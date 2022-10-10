ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

CBA boys soccer powers past Cazenovia, Phoenix

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just one more week of work separated the Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team from managing to pull off an undefeated regular season.

The Brothers, sitting at no. 13 in the latest state Class A rankings, were at home last Tuesday night to take on Cazenovia, and Connor Morgia again set the tone during a 6-0 victory over the Lakers.

Cazenovia had won four of its last five games heading into this match, but saw CBA burn them three times in each half, overcoming 12 saves by Laker goalies Alex Coburn and Jacob Szalach.

Leading the way, Morgia had a three-goal hat trick, running his season total to 16, while Jack Griffith had one goal and one assist.

Santiago Betancourt-Trompa also found the net, as did Nick Genovese, with Rico Petrosilo earning two assists as Juliuz Pichardokmp, Luke DeLorenzo and Sean Broschart got one assist apiece.

More followed two nights later, against Phoenix, CBA topping the Firebirds 6-2 largely on the strength of a first half where it dashed out to a 5-0 advantage, more than covering for some late defensive struggles.

Jack Griffith scored twice, with Morgia and Peterosilo each getting one goal and one assist. Betancourt-Trompa and Sravan Kodall had the other goals as Pichardokmp and Andrew Milac earned assists.

Moving to Saturday, Jamesville-DeWitt returned to action, playing against Cortland Saturday night and rolling to a 6-0 victory over the Purple Tigers.

Improving to 11-1-1 overall, the Red Rams led 2-0 at halftime and continued to get away as Emile Antoine led a well-balanced attack, scoring twice and getting an assist.

Mahir Bechir had one goal and one assist, as did Aidan Gaffney. Kai Brutseart and T.J. Tanner netted goals as Mike Meskos, Athan Cirman and Moujahid Cherif earned assists.

Manlius Pebble Hill had gone through an up-and-down September, but got a high-quality win last Monday and climbed above the .500 mark when it defeated Bishop Ludden 1-0.

Having lost 3-2 to the Gaelic Knights earlier this season, the Trojans played much better defense in the rematch, seeing goalie Kevin Frotositanu stop all eight shots he faced. And that effort was rewarded when Nick Lurvey, unassisted, put in the game’s only goal.

Bishop Grimes had won 2-1 over LaFayette/Onondaga on Sept. 30, with Chaye Pal and Christian Aiello picking up goals to offset a tally from the Lancers’ Yosvin Leiva.

When it returned to action last Thursday against state Class C no. 14-ranked Tully, the Cobras lost 4-0. Greg Docos made 10 saves, but the Black Knights got two goals apiece from Ryan Rauber and Julian Shay.

In Saturday’s game against Syracuse Academy of Science, Grimes, up 1-0 at halftime, scored three times in the second half to pull away and defeat the Atoms 4-1.

