New York City, NY

hypebeast.com

Corteiz Is Showing That Leather Works in Yellow

If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film

In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection

Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside the New Union Osaka Store

In 1989, Union‘s first store opened in New York City on Spring Street in Soho. A Los Angeles shop popped up shortly after out of the same core desires of offering functional clothing and embracing the creativity of new designers. With Union recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, it now looks to expand its presence in Japan, following up on its Tokyo Chapter Store opened in 2018 with a new location in Osaka.
RETAIL
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
hypebeast.com

Gypsy Sport Celebrates Chicano Culture for Spring/Summer 2023

Rio Uribe is a name that rings synonymous with elevated streetwear and youth culture. His celebrated Gypsy Sport label rose to fame alongside the likes of Telfar, Hood By Air and Luar, and has been worn by Hollywood celebrities, academians and cool kid purveyors alike. For Spring/Summer 2023, Uribe made a vibrant runway return during the recently relaunched Los Angeles Fashion Week and celebrated Chicano culture for Gypsy Sport’s latest presentation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Emerging U.K. Label Always Do What You Should Do Has Your New Skate T-Shirts Sorted

The U.K. is bursting with independent creatives who are creating high-quality clothing designs that are frankly, products of the environments that they’re from. And while there are brands such as London-based Corteiz who are releasing garments that slide into the underground brilliance of London and its grime music-built foundations, the world of skateboarding across Britain is also a major outlet Britain’s creative scene. Manchester’s Drama Call is one example of a skate-inspired brand that market its garments through reimagined skateboard video games and pop-ups outside iconic board shops throughout the 0161. However, another brand using its skateboarding influence to create highly-demanded styles is London-based Always Do What You Should Do.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Climate Activists Threw Soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ Painting

From a young man disguised as an elderly woman, to activists gluing themselves to priceless works of art — protesters have recently gone to unordinary measures to raise awareness to issues, such as climate change. Another incident happened earlier today at the National Gallery in London, where several protesters...
ADVOCACY
Remo Ruffini
hypebeast.com

Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®

Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Late-Ming Dynasty Chair Sells for $16 Million USD at Sotheby's

Shattering its pre-sale estimate and becoming the third most expensive chair to sell at auction. A little over a week ago, a Chinese vase took the auction world by storm, when it sold for $7.6m USD — nearly 4,000 times its pre-sale estimate. Similarly, Sotheby’s Hong Kong just closed a sale on a huanghuali folding horseshoe-back armchair that sold for $16m USD — over 10 times its initial estimate — making it the third highest sale for a chair at auction ever.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Inside Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" NYC Exhibition

First seen in Asnières at the Louis Vuitton Family House, then in Singapore and Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton‘s traveling “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has landed at its fourth and final destination: the landmark Barneys New York Building. Outside, decadent banners advertising the showcase descend down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Gary Card is Releasing 100 Sculptures at Dover Street Market This Week

Each is meticulously molded from a humble material. Within the fashion industry, Gary Card is well-known for his polymathic abilities. The multidisciplinary creative has become the go-to for set design and costume alike, but for now, is now turning his attention to the art world – launching a series of 100 sculptures at London’s Dover Street Market.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Announces Limited-Time Chapter Store in Beijing

Stüssy has just announced further expansion in Asia with a temporary Chapter store in Beijing. Coming after the completion of the Singapore location, this space once again sees the interior work of Perron-Roettinger. Now the second outpost in Mainland China, following Shanghai’s opening in 2020, the space features upcycled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Disney Joins the "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Bonanza

Merchandise is at the very core of Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the late multihyphenate’s career-spanning retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. So much so that the exhibit even includes a “Church and State” store, Virgil Abloh’s clever nod to the relationship between art and commerce. Now, Disney is the latest entity to join the Figures of Speech merch bonanza, following a special Off-White™ capsule that was released in September and the wide array of items that accompanied the exhibit’s opening.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

SNKRDUNK Opens Singapore Flagship

With the launch of its new global app, Japan’s leading sneaker platform SNKRDUNK has grown its user base to over 4.5 million worldwide. Separate from the native version, the global app has rapidly gained traction in Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and represents the company’s commitment towards extending its expert authentication services to the international sneaker community.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Why Thom Browne at CFDA Will Shape the Future of Fashion

Thom Browne has officially been named the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, succeeding Tom Ford, who served a three-year term at the helm of the organization. Entering a two-year term, Browne will be tasked with driving the trade association that counts over 470 designers as members and dedicates its efforts to propelling the growth of the American fashion industry, effective January 1.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Printed Matter NY Art Book Fair Returns After Three-Year Hiatus

Now at its new location in Chelsea. Last night, Printed Matter returned to an in-person showing for the first time in three years. Despite heavy rain throughout the night, visitors packed the four-story building located in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood for a celebration of hard-to-find art books, DIY zines and humorous and thought-provoking ephemera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Moroso Opens the Doors to its New York Flagship Store

Italian furniture label Moroso has enlisted the skills of Patricia Urquiola to create a new space in NYC. Located on Madison Avenue, the showroom brings together some of the brand’s most iconic pieces under one roof – and marks a significant milestone in its expansion plans. For her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

