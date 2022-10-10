If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.

