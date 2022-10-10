ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson defender has career day in the NFL

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

A former Clemson defender had a career day in the NFL on Sunday.

Isaiah Simmons recorded a career-high 13 total tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in their 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The linebacker posted eight solo tackles, tied for the second-most he’s tallied in a single game in his young NFL career. Simmons’ previous high in total tackles was 10, which he had against the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie in 2020 and against the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

The most solo tackles he’s registered in a game is nine against the Seahawks in 2020.

Simmons was drafted in the first round (eighth overall) by the Cardinals in 2020 following his 2019 season at Clemson, when he won the Butkus Award, became the sixth unanimous All-American in school history and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up a team-high 107 tackles (16.0 for loss), 8.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions (returned for 42 yards), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 games.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

