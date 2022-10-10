ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Listening to Birds Reduces Anxiety and Paranoia: Study

Listening to birdsong can help to reduce anxiety and paranoia in healthy participants, a study has found. A German team of researchers investigated the effect of urban traffic noise versus natural birdsongs on the mood and cognitive performance of participants. The study, which was published in the Nature Portfolio journal...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
999M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy