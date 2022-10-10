ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert

Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.
Brett Eldredge’s ‘Glow’ Live Tour Returns for 2022 Holiday Season

Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year. The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
