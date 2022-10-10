Read full article on original website
Related
American Braille Flag Dedication ceremony is scheduled in Junction City
VA Eastern Kansas will host an American Braille Flag Dedication on Friday where a donated tactile braille flag honoring blind veterans will be dedicated. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic across from the main entrance to the CBOC. Visually...
Congressman LaTurner visits Geary Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has announced that Rep. Jake LaTurner visited with Stormont Vail leadership Wednesday at Geary Community Hospital to learn about future plans of the Junction City hospital. The Congressman met with Dr. Rob Kenagy, Tracy O’Rourke and Deb Yocum of Stormont Vail and Margaret Grismer, Geary Community Hospital. A tour of the hospital followed with Alex Tyson and Keith Ascher, Geary County Commissioners, and Tami Robison, the county finance manager.
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
Nancy Detmer is named JCHS Scholarship / Internship Specialist
Nancy Dettmer has been named the new Scholarship/Internship Specialist at Junction City High School, according to a social media release by JCHS. If you have any questions about providing scholarships or scholarship needs reach out to Nancy Detmer at 785-717-4267 or [email protected]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3
MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
United Way will conduct a campaign raffle
There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
County Commission / PBC meeting is set for Thursday
Matters relating to Geary Community Hospital including consideration of prepaid rent to the Public Building Commission and an executive session for legal matters are on the agenda for a special Geary County Commission / Public Building Commission meeting on Thursday. It begins at noon at the County Office Building. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Optimists learn about USD 475 security
JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.
JCHS students connect generations
( Photos - Vicki Bobbitt ) On Oct. 6, five JCHS Transition Students performed community service by picking up food commodities from the Junction City Food Pantry and delivered several food orders to older adults who reside at the Bicentennial Manor. Jacky Robinson, Service Coordinator of Bicentennial Manor said that they were appreciative for the acts of kindness and service by the JCHS Transition Program.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Advisors Excel brings Eric "ET" Thomas, Ph.D. to the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Eric Thomas is a critically acclaimed author, speaker, educator, and minister.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
Emporia gazette.com
'Incredibly sad' situation leads to removal of more than 80 cats, 2 dogs from Emporia home
Animal cruelty charges are pending after Emporia police and volunteers removed 83 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, after initial reports stated around 50 cats were inside of the home. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette that conditions at...
MAC Breakfast will feature Monica Forrest
Friday is the deadline to register for the upcoming Junction City / Geary County Military Affairs Council Breakfast that will be held Oct. 27 at the Geary County Convention Center. To register online go to www. jcacc.org/mac breakfast or to [email protected] by 4 p.m. Friday. The guest speaker will...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Junction City Lady Jays lose to Hays and Salina central in volleyball
Junction City Lady Jay volleyball traveled to Salina for a triangular match vs Hays and Salina Central for their last regular season matches of the year. In match one the Lady Jays lost to Hays in two sets 17-20; 20-25. The Lady Jays lost match two in three sets vs Salina Central 20-25; 26-24; 16-25. The Lady Jays have sub state coming up on October 22nd.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0