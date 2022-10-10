ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Congressman LaTurner visits Geary Community Hospital

Stormont Vail Health has announced that Rep. Jake LaTurner visited with Stormont Vail leadership Wednesday at Geary Community Hospital to learn about future plans of the Junction City hospital. The Congressman met with Dr. Rob Kenagy, Tracy O’Rourke and Deb Yocum of Stormont Vail and Margaret Grismer, Geary Community Hospital. A tour of the hospital followed with Alex Tyson and Keith Ascher, Geary County Commissioners, and Tami Robison, the county finance manager.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20

Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geary County, KS
Society
County
Geary County, KS
City
Mcfarland, KS
Local
Kansas Society
JC Post

Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3

MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

United Way will conduct a campaign raffle

There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County Commission / PBC meeting is set for Thursday

Matters relating to Geary Community Hospital including consideration of prepaid rent to the Public Building Commission and an executive session for legal matters are on the agenda for a special Geary County Commission / Public Building Commission meeting on Thursday. It begins at noon at the County Office Building. There...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Charity#The Neighborhood Walmart#Aging Well
JC Post

Optimists learn about USD 475 security

JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JCHS students connect generations

( Photos - Vicki Bobbitt ) On Oct. 6, five JCHS Transition Students performed community service by picking up food commodities from the Junction City Food Pantry and delivered several food orders to older adults who reside at the Bicentennial Manor. Jacky Robinson, Service Coordinator of Bicentennial Manor said that they were appreciative for the acts of kindness and service by the JCHS Transition Program.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
WIBW

Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

MAC Breakfast will feature Monica Forrest

Friday is the deadline to register for the upcoming Junction City / Geary County Military Affairs Council Breakfast that will be held Oct. 27 at the Geary County Convention Center. To register online go to www. jcacc.org/mac breakfast or to [email protected] by 4 p.m. Friday. The guest speaker will...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Lady Jays lose to Hays and Salina central in volleyball

Junction City Lady Jay volleyball traveled to Salina for a triangular match vs Hays and Salina Central for their last regular season matches of the year. In match one the Lady Jays lost to Hays in two sets 17-20; 20-25. The Lady Jays lost match two in three sets vs Salina Central 20-25; 26-24; 16-25. The Lady Jays have sub state coming up on October 22nd.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy