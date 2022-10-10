Read full article on original website
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Hillar also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14. The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.
brproud.com
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
38-Year-Old Marquita Jackson Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life on Thursday. The crash happened on Tucker road at 1:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marquita Jackson, who died in the crash.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer involved in violent crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was involved in a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night. Video from the scene shows a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit wrecked on Greenwell Springs Road, just down the street from Airline Highway, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The city's traffic incidents website says people...
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this case. “Deputies were advised that Anthony […]
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
One year later, Ascension Parish woman remembers husband who died in chemical plant incident
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband. Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
Police attempt to identify armed robber
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify an armed robber. Investigators said they believe the man is responsible for the armed robbery of a business on Florida Boulevard that happened on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. According to police, there were...
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
