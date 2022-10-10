Read full article on original website
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl.
ABC 15 News
Vandal throws paint on cars, security camera and buildings at Goodyear apartment complex
GOODYEAR, AZ — A vandal is on the loose after damaging cars and building doors at a Goodyear apartment complex. Police are investigating near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. A young woman, who has called Avilla Centerra Crossings home for years, woke up early Thursday morning to knocks...
AZFamily
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him.
AZFamily
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have travel plans this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and taking alternate routes. This weekend’s freeway closures and restrictions include I-10 in Tempe, Buckeye, exiting the Valley toward Casa Grande and I-17 southbound in Deer Valley. Westbound I-10...
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an "aggressive manner" in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
British flight crew volunteers to walk dogs at MCSO’s MASH shelter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers are the core of so many non-profits. And when some of the volunteers come from across the pond to help out the MASH Unit here in the Valley, that’s Something Good!. MASH stands for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Safe Haven. The unit...
AZFamily
Police identify worker killed after traffic signal pole fell on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An installation job for a traffic signal in Buckeye ended in tragedy on Thursday night. According to police, a man was working to unload a traffic pole that was going to be installed near Broadway and Miller roads when somehow the pole fell on him and he was killed.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix
There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an "aggressive manner" in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business.
Phoenix police investigating after man's body found Thursday morning
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street. When they arrived...
AZFamily
Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
AZFamily
Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in trouble with the law after police said he brought a gun to his high school in Ahwatukee on Thursday. According to investigators, staff at Mountain Point High School searched the student and found a loaded handgun. They told their school resource officer, and the student was arrested. Police didn’t say what charges he was facing. His name has not been released because he is underage.
