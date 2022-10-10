St. Joe's student-run Spartan Streaming allows online viewers to catch up with sports, events

Watch out Bob Costas, 16-year-old Nicholas Sarno is coming for your job.

A junior at St. Joseph High School in Harrison, Sarno isn’t shy in front of the camera. He has become the voice of the Spartans sports teams, providing play-by-play for basketball, volleyball and other games for online audiences that tune in for the school’s livestreams.

“I’m not nervous,” said Sarno of Arnold. “My script is pretty fine-tuned.”

His talent is being stoked thanks to a relatively new club, Spartan Streaming. It enables livestreaming of sports, Masses and other events, with teens behind the scenes running the show.

“What’s nice is that we can do it from anywhere, whether at Mass or at a soccer game out on the field,” Principal Kimberly Minick said.

Spartan Streaming is one of several clubs available as part of the school’s Whatever Is Needed time.

Students can spend 40 minutes of in-school time each week to explore an activity or get extra help with academics.

Jennifer MacNeil, development director, said technology offerings are seeing an increased demand from students.

“We understand that the world of broadcasting is changing and, to get a flavor for it, we offer this to see if they might like it,” she said.

Spartan Streaming was introduced last year with visuals only. Families, friends and alumni could watch a soccer game or volleyball match.

This year, audio and play-by-play is being added. And it’s the students who have to make it all happen.

“It adds a lot for people watching and is teaching us a lot about how things work,” Sarno said.

Senior Bridget Preston, 17, joined to up her tech game.

“It seemed like a fun thing to do, and I’m not that good with technology so it seems like this could help,” Preston said.

Classmate Kathryn Huth, 17, also is participating. She said it’s a convenient way for her parents and others to tune in to what students are doing at school.

“We pick up viewers from Ohio and beyond,” Huth said. “Even people who live here are busy and can’t always make it. It’s important to show them what we’re doing.”