ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights

Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend#Convertible#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Calamos Convertible Chy
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for KLA

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KLA. The company has an average price target of $360.08 with a high of $410.00 and a low of $260.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy