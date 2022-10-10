When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.

