Read full article on original website
Related
Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen
After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Will Nioh Ever Come To Xbox?
Team Ninja seems like it's managing to stay pretty busy with several new games in the works. "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is scheduled to arrive early in 2023, and 2024 will see "Rise of the Ronin" take the stage. Both titles are brand new IPs and promise to take players on entirely new adventures, so it seems that, at least for now, Team Ninja's fan-favorite "Nioh" series is off the radar following its next-gen treatment.
Valve's VR Headset Might Have Finally Leaked
Valve has been at the forefront of the gaming industry for years. Early on in its existence, the company headed iconic series like "Half-Life," "Left 4 Dead," and "Counter-Strike." Valve has since branched away from just video game development and has spearheaded the creation of gaming hardware such as the handheld Steam Deck. It has even created its own VR headset, the Valve Index, which stands strong against some of its foremost competitors in the VR market. And according to some within the industry, Valve's newest creation is on the horizon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Minecraft: How To Get A Cape
Appearing in both editions of the main game and the "Minecraft: Dungeons" spinoff, capes in "Minecraft" are unique gear pieces with no in-game purposes beyond cosmetics and some bragging rights. Capes are rare and exclusive items usually awarded to attendees of certain events, participants of specific occasions, and even uniquely gifted to certain individuals by Mojang itself. Coming in various designs and patterns that mark the experience it was created for, capes also influence the design of any equipped Elytra as well, sometimes even having distinct visuals that fit onto the wings as opposed to its regular cape pattern.
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is NHL 23 Cross-Platform?
"NHL 23" is coming to consoles on October 14. Available in both a standard and special X-Factor Edition, it will be the thirty-second release in the series. Fans will be eager to hop onto the ice and begin building the perfect career or the perfect team. Many will also be looking forward to taking on their friends in the rink. For those primarily concerned with multiplayer competition, a chief question about the upcoming game is whether it will feature cross-platform play.
FIFA・
Fans Really Seem To Hate The Xbox Fridge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the Xbox Series X was first released in 2020, most of the discussion surrounding Microsoft's take on next-generation gaming surrounded the new console's power. With an 8 core, 3.8 GHz CPU and a 12 teraflop GPU, the Series X is definitely a force to be reckoned with. However, the console's blocky shape has divided consumers since its unveiling, with some comparing it to a refrigerator. And Microsoft kinda just went with it.
Why Final Fantasy 14 Just Warned Players About Their Passwords
Over the past few years, Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14" has exploded in popularity, partly thanks to the "Endwalker" expansion. As a result, MMO-population estimates that over 40 million gamers have played "Final Fantasy 14" at one point. However, according to a recent Square Enix blog post, millions of players' accounts may be at risk.
Is NHL 23 Coming To PC?
With nearly every so-called console exclusive these days having a separate release on the PC to accommodate players without consoles, it's hard to believe that any major game development company would purposely snub the somewhat ubiquitous platform. But hindsight is as reliable as the tech market is unpredictable, and discontinuing the PC release of every single one of its franchises was exactly what EA Sports did in 2008 (via Engadget).
NFL・
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Scorn?
With the spooky season ramping up, gamers everywhere are looking for new experiences to satisfy their horror itch. And the new first-person horror puzzle game, "Scorn," is the perfect choice for some. In "Scorn," Players take control of a mysterious zombie-looking character that wakes up in a dream-like biomechanical hellscape with claustrophobic corridors and fog-engulfed landscapes. Players then have to solve a range of different puzzles during their journey in addition to blasting enemies in combat to progress. All of this is done to uncover the secrets of this eerily enigmatic world players are plunged into.
How To Get The True Ending In Persona 5 Royal
"Persona 5 Royal" was first released in 2019, revitalizing the original "Persona 5" with an extended version of the game. The title was released first on PlayStation 4, but now it's coming to new platforms. Players on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC will be able to dive into "Persona 5 Royal" on October 21, 2022. While many people are waiting for "Persona 6" and contemplating what they want to see in the sequel, others are replaying "Persona 5 Royal" or will soon be playing it for the first time.
Fans May Have Just Spotted Xbox's Keystone In Phil Spencer's Room
Announced back in May, Microsoft and Xbox are currently hard at work in bringing the Xbox Keystone to life. For anyone unaware of this device, it's meant to be a streaming stick/console hybrid dongle that employs the use of cloud gaming similar to how the Amazon Firestick does media. Of course, cloud gaming has been a tricky concept for companies to figure out. PlayStation's streaming service, PS Now, has been underwhelming for some gamers due to its notoriously bad input delay, and Google Stadia — the tech company's attempt at cloud gaming — fell flat on its face and will be discontinued in January 2023. However, despite these past failures, it seems Microsoft is dead set on making the Keystone a reality.
Persona 5 Brings The Phantom Thieves To Tabletop Gaming
Atlus' year-long "Persona" 25th anniversary celebration may finally be at an end, but that hasn't stopped the company from making one more announcement that fans may have never seen coming — and, no, it's not "Persona 6." Rather, it seems that "Persona 5" fans are getting yet another game centered upon Joker, Morgana, and the rest of the Phantom Thieves. The only thing is, it's not a video game — it's a tabletop card game.
How To Get Destiny 2's Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher
For those intimidated by the weapon grind and random drops that "Destiny 2" is known for, Season 18's Pursuit weapon is a respectable option for high-level content. The pirate-themed heavy grenade launcher, named Cry Mutiny, comes with several perks that make it useful for clearing hordes of enemies. All players have to do is pay attention to weekly XP bonuses and the weapon will be theirs in no time.
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Callisto Protocol?
"The Callisto Protocol" launches on December 2, and gamers are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the game thanks to its impressive gameplay trailers and behind-the-scenes connections to the iconic "Dead Space" series. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the game is headed up by none other than Glen Schofield, the creator of "Dead Space." And much like "Dead Space," "The Callisto Protocol" is a story-driven survival horror game set in outer space.
Google Pixel Fold leak reveals new details about the display
Sooner or later, every major smartphone vendor will try its luck with a foldable phone. While Samsung currently has a stranglehold on the market, Apple and Google may debut foldables of their own in the coming years. Rumors of a Pixel Fold have been swirling for years, but the pace of leaks has started to pick up lately. For example, on Friday, 91mobiles shared a bunch of new details about the display of the rumored Pixel Fold.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0