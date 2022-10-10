I guess that I could be called a unique conservative Republican and a Christian. I have been dealing with neuropathy for over 25 years. The worst part is the chronic pain that I suffer with. I tried all the pharmaceuticals but they put me in such a deep depression and did zero for pain. So here I am using medical marijuana in a state that I can't stand. But I have no choice. My wife and I would love to move to North Carolina but I need the pain relief or I might as well be dead. People who don't suffer from chronic pain has no clue what it's like.
GOP fear is wasted on pot. Pot has too many medicinal benefits. GOP has so much invested in our big Pharma that pot would hurt their profits. It’s always all about profits for the GOP.
