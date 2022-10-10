Read full article on original website
Officials investigate shooting involving police in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in Oxford County. It happened on Roxbury Road in Mexico, according to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright. Maine State Police and Mexico police are assisting the Office of the Maine Attorney General in the investigation. Officials have not said...
NECN
Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive
A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
wgan.com
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County
A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
wabi.tv
Murder Mystery Fundraiser to benefit the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Murder at the Juice Joint. That’s the name of a fundraiser event to be hosted by the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity tomorrow. The murder mystery will be held at the Waterville Elks Lodge at 5pm with a swanky 1920s inspired theme. Proceeds will go...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
wabi.tv
Mexico man shot by police during armed confrontation
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW)- A 22-year-old Mexico man is expected to survive after he was shot late Thursday evening by a Mexico police officer. Police said officers responded to 87 Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. for a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived, police said they were confronted by Daniel Tibbetts,...
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
penbaypilot.com
Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash
WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
wabi.tv
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday. The mile and half walk will start at Head of Falls Park in Waterville and will go around the downtown area. Although registration for the walk is free and starts at 9...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled...
