Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
Cow Struck By SUV Near Goodridge
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Thursday involving livestock in rural Goodridge. According to the report, a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Troy A. Otto of Wannaska struck a cow owned by Kevin S. Lerol of Goodridge while on Highway 1 at 260th Avenue Northeast. No injuries reported to any humans though the animal was injured. No word on the extent of injuries to the cow.
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
One person seriously injured after being hit by car in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say the victim was crossing Demers Avenue near 3rd Street North around 11:00 last night, when they were hit. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kyle Watts, Drayton, was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. Watts was ejected […]
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Classes resume at Red River after lockdown
Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
Mildred “Mike” Ness
Mildred “Mike” Ness, of Thief River Falls, MN, formerly of Holt and Middle River, MN, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Thief River Care Center, Thief River Falls, MN, at the age of 97. A Memorial Service in honor of Mike will be held at 10:30...
