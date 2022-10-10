ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing gas prices surge up 27 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices are on the rise again in Michigan.

For Michigan’s Capitol City, gas prices have risen around 27.6 cents per gallon, making the average price $4.42 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 gas stations in Lansing, the best deal you could get for fuel on Sunday was $4.08 per gallon, with the steepest gas price in the area being $4.59.

That’s a price difference of 51 cents per gallon, so keep your eyes peeled for good deals on gas.

Looking at the state, GasBuddy reported the lowest price on Sunday being $3.47 per gallon, while the highest gas price in the state was $5.49 per gallon.

Nationally, the price of gas has risen 13.8 cents per gallon, making the average price Americans are paying for gas around $3.92.

The national average is up by 22.5 cents compared to a month ago, and 67 cents higher than it was a year ago.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum Patrick De Haan attributes the rise in costs to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, surging prices by 20%.

“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut,” said Patrick De Haan.

