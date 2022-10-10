Read full article on original website
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These two real estate investment trusts offer dividend yields that are more than 3x the S&P 500 index's 1.8% yield.
Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022
The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case
HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
Goldman Analysts Forecast 140% Upside On Sustainable Tech Play Generac
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs and manufactures standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment and a suite of clean energy products. The Analysts: Goldman Sachs GS analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Generac. Revich lowered the price target from $406 per share to $346 per share, to...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avangrid
Avangrid AGR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $45.4 versus the current price of Avangrid at $39.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Avangrid...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Analyst Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
