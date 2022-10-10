ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights

Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Calamos L S Equity
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022

The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case

HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Analysts Forecast 140% Upside On Sustainable Tech Play Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs and manufactures standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment and a suite of clean energy products. The Analysts: Goldman Sachs GS analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Generac. Revich lowered the price target from $406 per share to $346 per share, to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avangrid

Avangrid AGR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $45.4 versus the current price of Avangrid at $39.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Avangrid...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Special Opportunities Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Special Opportunities SPE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11 cents per share. On Wednesday, Special Opportunities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recession Stalwart Could Double, IT Vendor Analyst Says After CEO Meeting

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems Inc VRNT and a $61 price target. The re-rating followed his recent investor meetings with company CEO Dan Bodner. Unsurprisingly, the primary topic of discussion was Verint's ability to weather the deteriorating macro environment, mainly as VRNT is one...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy