Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game

A Cass County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Cashword Times 10 instant-win game!

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.

“I didn’t believe it was real at first and kept looking the ticket over thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’” the 24-year-old winner recounts. “As soon as I got home that day, I had my mom look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right. We were so excited!”

We’re told he intends to use his winnings to pay off his bills and pocket the rest.

More than $30 million in winnings have been distributed since the instant-win game first launched in February, according to the Michigan Lottery.

