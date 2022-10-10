ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mV7F_0iTFPqPQ00

A Cass County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Cashword Times 10 instant-win game!

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.

“I didn’t believe it was real at first and kept looking the ticket over thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’” the 24-year-old winner recounts. “As soon as I got home that day, I had my mom look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right. We were so excited!”

We’re told he intends to use his winnings to pay off his bills and pocket the rest.

More than $30 million in winnings have been distributed since the instant-win game first launched in February, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Decatur, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Cass County, MI
103.3 WKFR

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Convenience Store#The Cashword Times#The Michigan Lottery
103.3 WKFR

Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?

If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
WISH-TV

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
threeriversnews.com

Color Tour brings crowds for fun, food, and fall colors

ST. JOSEPH AND CASS COUNTIES — Thousands of people from around the area, and even out of state, came out to experience the fall colors of both St. Joseph and Cass counties last weekend. The Fall Color Tour, put on by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, occurred...
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy