JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO