Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect captured in Junction City
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
3 teens face charges after gun fired outside Salina high school
SALINE COUNTY —Police investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot at Salina South High School on Tuesday released additional details Wednesday morning. At school dismissal, a vehicle occupied by several individuals was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia. Just before turning East onto East Magnolia, an occupant of the vehicle was seen firing a weapon from the passenger’s side of the car in the direction of the school building. No injuries or damage were reported.
Police recover stolen car, take 14-year-old into custody
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft in Riley County and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Clydesdale Drive in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old woman...
Sheriff: Kan. suspects captured after chase, crash of 2 vehicles
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
County Commission / PBC meeting is set for Thursday
Matters relating to Geary Community Hospital including consideration of prepaid rent to the Public Building Commission and an executive session for legal matters are on the agenda for a special Geary County Commission / Public Building Commission meeting on Thursday. It begins at noon at the County Office Building. There...
Congressman LaTurner visits Geary Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has announced that Rep. Jake LaTurner visited with Stormont Vail leadership Wednesday at Geary Community Hospital to learn about future plans of the Junction City hospital. The Congressman met with Dr. Rob Kenagy, Tracy O’Rourke and Deb Yocum of Stormont Vail and Margaret Grismer, Geary Community Hospital. A tour of the hospital followed with Alex Tyson and Keith Ascher, Geary County Commissioners, and Tami Robison, the county finance manager.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
Touch a Truck will be Saturday
The 16th Annual Touch-A-Truck program sponsored by the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot in front of the shopping area that includes Planet Fitness, 437 East Chestnut Street. Here families can get an up-close look at a host of working and recreational vehicles and indulge their fascination with “things that go.”
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
American Braille Flag Dedication ceremony is scheduled in Junction City
VA Eastern Kansas will host an American Braille Flag Dedication on Friday where a donated tactile braille flag honoring blind veterans will be dedicated. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic across from the main entrance to the CBOC. Visually...
United Way will conduct a campaign raffle
There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
Junction City Lady Jays lose to Hays and Salina central in volleyball
Junction City Lady Jay volleyball traveled to Salina for a triangular match vs Hays and Salina Central for their last regular season matches of the year. In match one the Lady Jays lost to Hays in two sets 17-20; 20-25. The Lady Jays lost match two in three sets vs Salina Central 20-25; 26-24; 16-25. The Lady Jays have sub state coming up on October 22nd.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MAC Breakfast will feature Monica Forrest
Friday is the deadline to register for the upcoming Junction City / Geary County Military Affairs Council Breakfast that will be held Oct. 27 at the Geary County Convention Center. To register online go to www. jcacc.org/mac breakfast or to [email protected] by 4 p.m. Friday. The guest speaker will...
JCHS students connect generations
( Photos - Vicki Bobbitt ) On Oct. 6, five JCHS Transition Students performed community service by picking up food commodities from the Junction City Food Pantry and delivered several food orders to older adults who reside at the Bicentennial Manor. Jacky Robinson, Service Coordinator of Bicentennial Manor said that they were appreciative for the acts of kindness and service by the JCHS Transition Program.
Optimists learn about USD 475 security
JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.
Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS
Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
