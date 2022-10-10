ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Special Opportunities Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Special Opportunities SPE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11 cents per share. On Wednesday, Special Opportunities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Recession Stalwart Could Double, IT Vendor Analyst Says After CEO Meeting

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems Inc VRNT and a $61 price target. The re-rating followed his recent investor meetings with company CEO Dan Bodner. Unsurprisingly, the primary topic of discussion was Verint's ability to weather the deteriorating macro environment, mainly as VRNT is one...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avangrid

Avangrid AGR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $45.4 versus the current price of Avangrid at $39.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Avangrid...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022

The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case

HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off

Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
