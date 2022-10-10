Read full article on original website
Related
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expert Ratings for iQIYI
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Analyst Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Analyzing Nokia's Short Interest
Nokia's NOK short percent of float has fallen 5.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.48 million shares sold short, which is 0.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Baidu
Baidu BIDU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Baidu. The company has an average price target of $191.2 with a high of $204.00 and a low of $169.00.
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
A Marketing Tech Stock Added WhatsApp. Now They Can't Be 'Copied' Analyst Says
Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained Braze Inc BRZE with a Buy and cut the price target from $70 to $50. Berg attended Braze's annual customer conference, Forge and analyst day, where his primary takeaway was on product innovation that should continue to differentiate versus legacy marketing vendors. He found the...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 14, 2022
Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 23.53% at $0.42. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 7.18% at $0.04. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.06. LOSERS:. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 8.72% at $2.19. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.35% at $0.38. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0