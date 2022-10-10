Read full article on original website
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
Man found shot to death at Glendale park
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
Phoenix police investigating after man's body found Thursday morning
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street. When they arrived...
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
58-Year-Old George Ybarra Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have travel plans this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and taking alternate routes. This weekend’s freeway closures and restrictions include I-10 in Tempe, Buckeye, exiting the Valley toward Casa Grande and I-17 southbound in Deer Valley. Westbound I-10...
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a Red Robin in Scottsdale where an employee was shot and killed in June. Investigators say the suspect robbed the same restaurant less than a month before the deadly shooting of Joseph Doyle.
Friend remembers 2 GCU students from small town killed in wrong-way crash
Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in trouble with the law after police said he brought a gun to his high school in Ahwatukee on Thursday. According to investigators, staff at Mountain Point High School searched the student and found a loaded handgun. They told their school resource officer, and the student was arrested. Police didn’t say what charges he was facing. His name has not been released because he is underage.
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
Police identify worker killed after traffic signal pole fell on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An installation job for a traffic signal in Buckeye ended in tragedy on Thursday night. According to police, a man was working to unload a traffic pole that was going to be installed near Broadway and Miller roads when somehow the pole fell on him and he was killed.
