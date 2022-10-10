ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an "aggressive manner" in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year's Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in trouble with the law after police said he brought a gun to his high school in Ahwatukee on Thursday. According to investigators, staff at Mountain Point High School searched the student and found a loaded handgun. They told their school resource officer, and the student was arrested. Police didn’t say what charges he was facing. His name has not been released because he is underage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

