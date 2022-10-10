EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning it's conducting a death investigation.

The investigation is in the 2100 Block of B Street in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood, near the intersection of Venetucci Blvd. and B St.

The sheriff's office is sending a public information officer to the scene to deliver more information about the investigation to the media.

KRDO has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

The post El Paso County death investigation appeared first on KRDO .