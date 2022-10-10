ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County death investigation

By Willis Scott
 4 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning it's conducting a death investigation.

The investigation is in the 2100 Block of B Street in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood, near the intersection of Venetucci Blvd. and B St.

The sheriff's office is sending a public information officer to the scene to deliver more information about the investigation to the media.

KRDO has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
