Riley County Arrest Report October 14
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DALTON MATTHEW RIZZO, 25, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SREYA GRACE KEMLING, 21,...
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
KVOE
Junction City man arrested, charged after alleged bank robbery in Morris County
Formal charges are on the books against a Junction City man after an alleged bank robbery in northern Morris County this week. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says 35-year-old Christopher Callaham was arrested at a motel in Junction City on Wednesday night, about 12 hours after an alleged robbery at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City. The alleged incident involved a suspect armed with a handgun, getting an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and leaving on foot.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail
A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect captured in Junction City
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
3 teens face charges after gun fired outside Salina high school
SALINE COUNTY —Police investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot at Salina South High School on Tuesday released additional details Wednesday morning. At school dismissal, a vehicle occupied by several individuals was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia. Just before turning East onto East Magnolia, an occupant of the vehicle was seen firing a weapon from the passenger’s side of the car in the direction of the school building. No injuries or damage were reported.
Police recover stolen car, take 14-year-old into custody
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft in Riley County and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Clydesdale Drive in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old woman...
Salina police take alleged shooter from high school into custody
UPDATED STORY: 3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post. In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone. Later […]
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
RCPD: Handgun stolen from trunk of car in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged gun theft. Just after 8p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was...
3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school
Salina police have taken three teenagers into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Jackson Co. teens rack up charges after fleeing from deputies
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a car chase and stolen vehicle near Mayetta. Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, Holton, was arrested for interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft and possession of stolen property, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Emory Michael […]
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
