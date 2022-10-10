Read full article on original website
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Why Apple Shares Are Falling
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.64% to $139.21 Friday afternoon. Shares of several tech companies, including Apple, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Janet Yellen Says Economy 'Doing Very Well' — But Lowering Inflation 'A Priority' For Team Biden
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. economy is “doing very well," even as surging energy prices, COVID-19 variants and Ukraine war have taken their toll on global markets. Yellen also acknowledged inflation was too high and said reducing it is a priority for the Biden administration. However,...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Why XPeng Shares Are Getting Obliterated Again Today
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 9.70% to $8.24 on continued downward momentum amid a market wide selloff during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
Why Nio Stock Is Falling Again Today
Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.82% to $11.90 on continued downward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold Stable Despite Market Volatility: What To Watch This Weekend
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have been trading in sideways patterns for a number of weeks. Traders and investors can watch for an eventual break from the horizontal patterns on higher-than-average volume. Bitcoin BTC/USD popped up almost 3% higher on Friday morning but was dragged down by the general market shortly...
This Multibagger Semiconductor Stock Has Sharp Upside Despite Capex Headwinds and US Embargo, Analyst Writes
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the September 30, 2022 quarter between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. With over 90% of its business going to Chinese customers, mainly DRAM manufacturers, ACM’s shares have been under...
Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For October 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
