Pleasant Hill, OH

Pleasant Hill, Charles Mill dams drawdown will begin in November

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago

Drawdown dates for Pleasant Hill and Charles Mill dams, the two Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) lakes in this area, have been set.

“To prepare for winter, on an annual basis the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts temporary drawdown of the normal pool elevation of lake levels," Adria Bergeron, spokesperson for the MWCD, said. “While all our reservoirs are popular recreation centers, the primary purpose of the MWCD is to mitigate flooding in the entire Muskingum Watershed region.

He said a drawdown allows for additional flood storage capacity needs during winter thaws and spring rains.

Drawdown at Pleasant Hill Lake will begin Nov. 1, and represents a 6-foot drop in pool level, from 1,020 feet above sea level, to 1,014. The pool will be refilled around March 15.

Drawdown at Charles Mill will begin Nov. 15, from a normal pool of 997 feet above seal level down 3 feet to 994. Refill is also planned for March 15.

Also having Nov. 1 drawdowns in the Muskingum system are Clendening, Leesville and Tappan reservoirs. Drawdowns are scheduled at Atwood, Piedmont and Seneca reservoirs on Nov. 15.

Winter visitors to Pleasant Hill will notice stretches of muddy, barren land along the lake shoreline, caused by exposure of usually underwater land to sunlight.

Bergeron said the drawdowns allow MWCD to perform maintenance activities along the shorelines, including shoreline stabilization to control erosion.

“Normal pool levels will be reached in time for the summer recreation season,” Bergeron said.

