Behind Viral Videos

Dream responds after #HesUgly trended right following his face reveal

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Dream, the largest Minecraft content creator on Twitch, responded to hate comments he received on Twitter after revealing his face to more than 30 million fans.

After three years of anonymously streaming , Dream, whose real name is Clay, unmasked himself in a YouTube video last week.

Although the response was mainly positive, of course a chunk of people took the vulnerable moment as an opportunity to be mean.

#He'sUgly trended on Twitter with people negatively commenting on the Twitch streamer's face and making jokes by comparing him to cartoon characters.

“I got texted by so many friends of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’” Dream told Bloomberg . “I was like, well, yeah, when you have 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to be making jokes or mean or are not great people."

Nowadays, people online have to expect to be met with hate when decided to reveal information about themselves, their lives, or show their face on the internet.

Dream was fully aware of this as he told BuzzFeed News he expected to get some hate and didn't "take it to heart".


The Florida -based content creator made his first YouTube upload in 2019 and remained faceless until last week.

His decision to take his mask off was made because he said he wanted to live more normally and not worry about people revealing his identity.

Despite hate, it seems Dream has not let the negative comments overrule the positive outcome of revealing his face. He told Bloomberg and BuzzFeed News now that he does not need to wear a mask he can more freely interact with people he's met online.

“I feel way more free, it's nice to be able to have food and sit in a restaurant and not worry about it.”

