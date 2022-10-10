Actually the soldiers are worried the army has gone full “woke”. The proof is in the low recruitment numbers.
Wokness has no part in our military. I would say over 70% of our military is conservatives for good reason. If you can't pull your weight then you shouldn't be in. Your only as strong as your weakest link. Yes some woman 100% can pull their weight and would make great warriors but not all of them. Not every man has the strength to serve either. Liberals want to lower the bar for certain recruits and that is what's wrong with these leftist. Their one of the most dangerous things to this country.
People should really do their own research. Especially if listening to the likes of Tucker Carlson, who quotes people using words they never actually said. That's not a reporter, that's a political influencer. He literally created the story that didn't really exist before he lied, and misquoted. Intentionally pushing buttons and keeping us divided.
Comments / 4078