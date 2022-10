BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — In a story published October 13, 2022, about the killings of two police officers in Bristol, Connecticut, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last time a police officer was fatally shot while on duty in Connecticut. It occurred in 2004, when Newington Officer Peter Lavery was killed by a gunman, not in 1918.

