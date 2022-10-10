Local garden expert says planting mums yourself could offer better results

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mums are popular this time of year. A garden expert says you can plant them in your yard and potentially keep them around for much longer, if you act quickly and plant them properly.

Ken Johnson of the University of Illinois Extension says you should plant mums in the ground as soon as possible so their root systems can develop before winter.

He says you should plant mums in areas that get full sun and make sure they get plenty of water in the fall.

“You may need to water them if conditions become dry in the fall. You want to put them in an area with moist, drained soil. Mums are one of those plants that don’t like ‘wet feet,’ so you want to try low spots or areas that have heavy soils that retain a lot of moisture in them,” Johnson says.

Johnson also says after planting mums in the ground, you need to cover them with up to a four-inch layer of mulch to protect them from temperature swings that can damage the plants.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram