The City Council of Brownfield met Thursday morning Oct. 13, 2022, to consider and discuss several agenda items. The first item on the agenda was the public hearing comments from J.R Ferguson and Nathan Tells about the regards to requirements for interconnection and parallel interconnection and/or parallel operation of distributed generation by power and light. Their worries were about the ordinances of solar power. Tells said to the council, “I recently got solar power installed in my home and the city of Brownfield has come out and given me a meter which is a meter that can measure the flow of electricity in two directions. According to the City Ordinances, the 2 meters that the city can use are the Net consumption Meter and the Dual Metering which is optional. The City of Brownfield has been doing things a little incorrectly with Net Metering and in the Ordinances, the definition of Net Metering says that the system in which Solar panels or other renewable energy are connected to the public utility grid and surplus power is transferred to the grid allowing customers to offset the cost drawn down from the utility.”

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO