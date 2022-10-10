Read full article on original website
TownTalk Community Spotlight
In a world where things seem to be in shambles, people could just give up, not love anymore, not be kind, or simply just not talk. However, there are people in this world who chose joy and show it no matter what. This issue of the TownTalk Community Spotlight we visit with just that kind of person. Someone who may not be from Brownfield or Terry County, but certainly loves the community. This someone may not be out in the spotlight, however, they shine often. In this issue, we get an opportunity to visit with Kisa Luther.
City Council Accepts Resignations And Talks Solar Power
The City Council of Brownfield met Thursday morning Oct. 13, 2022, to consider and discuss several agenda items. The first item on the agenda was the public hearing comments from J.R Ferguson and Nathan Tells about the regards to requirements for interconnection and parallel interconnection and/or parallel operation of distributed generation by power and light. Their worries were about the ordinances of solar power. Tells said to the council, “I recently got solar power installed in my home and the city of Brownfield has come out and given me a meter which is a meter that can measure the flow of electricity in two directions. According to the City Ordinances, the 2 meters that the city can use are the Net consumption Meter and the Dual Metering which is optional. The City of Brownfield has been doing things a little incorrectly with Net Metering and in the Ordinances, the definition of Net Metering says that the system in which Solar panels or other renewable energy are connected to the public utility grid and surplus power is transferred to the grid allowing customers to offset the cost drawn down from the utility.”
Prosperity Bank acquires Lone Star State Bank
Two local banks in Brownfield will be impacted as news broke out Tuesday, October 11, 2022, about Prosperity Bank acquiring Lone Star State Bank. There was a joint announcement on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) (“Prosperity”), the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (“Lone Star”), the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (“Lone Star Bank”), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Prosperity will acquire Lone Star and Lone Star Bank.
