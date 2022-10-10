ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Bird Feeders#Bird Species#Native Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How did homecoming mums become a Texas custom?

In the thick of Texas homecoming season, many high schoolers will give and receive traditional homecoming mums — faux chrysanthemums decorated with glitter, ribbons and trinkets. But how did the tradition emerge, and what can Texas newcomers expect?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy